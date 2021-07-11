Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,017.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.31 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $902.72. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

