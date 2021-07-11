Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $89,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. 7,306,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,354. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

