Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Purchases 21,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 218.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.3% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.04. 7,873,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63. The stock has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

