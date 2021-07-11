Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.11. 2,078,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,551. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

