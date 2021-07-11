MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given a $18.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

MOR opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

