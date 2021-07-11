MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

