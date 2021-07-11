mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and $45,628.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,891.43 or 1.00000018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007223 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

