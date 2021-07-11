Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.