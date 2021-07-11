Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Public Education by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.49 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

