MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.