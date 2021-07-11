Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $100.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NBR opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $991.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

