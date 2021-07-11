Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

