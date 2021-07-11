NatWest Group’s (NWG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.