NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NCR by 14.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $24,155,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

