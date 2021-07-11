Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 54,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,762. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $139,512. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

