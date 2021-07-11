NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after buying an additional 1,678,763 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.33. 2,303,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

