Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock worth $9,453,602. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

