Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.