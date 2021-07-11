Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 11,980 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

