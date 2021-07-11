Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.