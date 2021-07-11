Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 50,965 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,965 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

