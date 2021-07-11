Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Nevro saw uptick in international revenues during first-quarter 2021. Senza Omnia SCS System’s commercial launch continues to buoy optimism on the stock. The FDA nod for the first major Omnia upgrade and the new Trial Stimulator Module is another plus. The company’s recent submission of pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA, seeking a nod for the Senza System to treat chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is encouraging as well. Gross margin expansion also bodes well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Nevro’s first quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the company saw weakness in domestic revenues due to fall in U.S. trial procedures. Also, the company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

NVRO stock opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.99 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nevro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nevro by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nevro by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

