New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post $33.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,503. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

