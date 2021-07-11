Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

