NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $345,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 5,002,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $161.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

