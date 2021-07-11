Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTDOY. downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Nintendo stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

