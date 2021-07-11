NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

NYSE NIO opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NIO has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

