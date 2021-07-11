Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBGS opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

