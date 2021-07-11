Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,459 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

