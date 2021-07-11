Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

