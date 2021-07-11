Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,614,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,291 shares of company stock valued at $59,589,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

