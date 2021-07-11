Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

