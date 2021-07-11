Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 447,700 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 895.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.