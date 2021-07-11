Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,870,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.