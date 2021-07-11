Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,430 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.