Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1,333.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

