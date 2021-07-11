Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AECOM by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AECOM by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49. AECOM has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

