Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 770,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.