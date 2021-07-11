Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $12.61 Million Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,274,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

