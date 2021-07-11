Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 181,455 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $37,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in NIO by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.53 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

