Nordea Investment Management AB Has $40.11 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 449,331 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

SKM opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

