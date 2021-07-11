Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

A opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $150.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

