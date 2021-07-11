Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of MSCI worth $27,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $560.39. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

