Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $43,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

