Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 200,285 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $49,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,691,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 437,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

CCEP opened at $61.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

