Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.13. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

