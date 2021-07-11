Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 9,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,706,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.