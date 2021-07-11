Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 9,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,706,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

