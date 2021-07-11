Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $318.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

NSC stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.26. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

