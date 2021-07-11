Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NGABU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

