Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.